The Bauchi State Commands of Nigerian Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), have deployed no fewer than 4,000 personnel to ensure hitch free Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in the state.

The Police Spokesman, DSP Kamal Datti and that of NSCDC, Mr Garkuwa Adamu made this known in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Sunday.‎

Datti told NAN that the police command had deployed 3,000 personnel across the state to provide security to worshipers on Sallah day.‎

“Those deployed include Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) personnel who will sweep all the Eid grounds before the commencement of prayers in the morning.

“If something is discovered or suspected, prayers will not be allowed on that particular Eid ground,” Datti said.

‎He stressed that the ban on fireworks is still in force, adding “we are warning hoodlums, miscreants and trouble makers to keep off the entire state during the Sallah period.”‎

‎Datti explained that the Police in collaboration with other sister security agencies have mapped out various strategies to secure the state during the festivities.‎

On his part, Adamu said the NSCDC has “deployed about 1,000 personnel to main Eid prayer grounds in the 20 local government areas of the state.

“The personnel will be stationed at strategic places at prayer grounds.; intelligence officers will be deployed all over the state for intelligence gathering and reporting, to complement other security agencies during and after the celebrations,’’ he said.

‎Adamu urged the residents to report any suspicious activity to the nearest security formation for prompt action.