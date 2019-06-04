<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has felicitated with the Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National President of PFN, Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude and made available to journalists in Benin on Tuesday.

Omobude called on all Muslims to do everything possible to justify the purpose of the Ramadan fast which is a spiritual exercise.

“PFN urged the Moslems and all Nigerians to always strive toward the promotion of peace, love, harmony and unity in the country for a better Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, no development can take place in any place or country devoid of peace, harmony, love and unity.

“Therefore, the PFN expects the Muslims to practice the lessons learnt during the Ramadan period which also include love, forgiveness and sacrifices”, he said.