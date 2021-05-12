The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, on Tuesday, said it had deployed 1,855 officers and men to the streets of the 18 local government areas of the state to provide adequate security before, during, after the Eid el Fitri celebration.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Eweka Dauglas, disclosed this in a statement. He urged his men to be conscious of all identified flashpoints in the state

He also charged them to respect the fundamental human rights of citizens and adhered to the rules of engagement while discharging their duties during the celebration.

The statement added that officers and men at the local government level had been duly briefed on the need to be proactive in gathering credible intelligence for the prompt intervention of the command’s patrol team.





He said, “The tactical departments and units of the command: the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Unit, Counter Terrorist Unit, Intelligence and Investigation Unit, Agro Rangers Squad, Antihuman Trafficking, Illegal migration, and Gender Unit are all on the ground to provide adequate security during and after the Salah Celebration.”

Similarly, the Ondo State Police Commissioner, Mr Bolaji Salami, has warned the trouble makers in the state to steer clear as the police command would deal with anybody caught in the act of criminality during the Sallah celebration.

The CP said Muslim faithful in the state and their friends across other religious divides should learn to shun all acts inimical to the teachings of Islam, saying “Ondo State Police Command will not tolerate any act of criminality or sacrilege during the period of the celebration, without dealing with it in accordance with the laws of the land.”