Ahead of the Muslim festival of Ed-el-fitri slated for next week, the Niger State Government on Friday clamped a ban on horse riding before, during and after the festival.

The ban covers the eight emirate councils in the state, according to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, who issued a statement to this effect.

Matane however did not say if the ban affects traditional rulers across the state who usually celebrate Muslim festivals with durbars during which they pay sallah homages on the state governor.

The SSG, in the statement, said: “The decision to ban the traditional horse riding followed several complaints received by the government where some unscrupulous elements hiding under these celebrations wreak havoc and carry out nefarious activities on law-abiding citizens of the state.”





He said government will not succumb to any security threat in whatever form and will therefore deal decisively in responding to such threats

Matane therefore called on the general public to comply fully with the directive because government will not tolerate any form of horse riding during festivals and ceremonies, adding that horse owners and parents should warn their wards against non-compliant with the order because “anyone found involved in such act shall be arrested and the horse confiscated”.

The government scribe also in the statement warned “on-line jobbers using the social media for mischief-making and to peddle falsehood as well as inflict fear”, adding that their activities shall no longer be tolerated by the state government.

Matane assured the people of the state that all forms of criminality will soon be nipped in the bud and called on the citizens to pray fervently so that the state can get out of the present security situation.