The high cost of rams across major markets in Lagos may have forced many Muslims to jettison the idea of slaughtering rams during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, findings have revealed.

Findings across some ram markets in Lagos revealed that the average cost of ram was from N70,000.

The development has, however, led to a sharp decrease in the sales recorded by the ram sellers as most of them complained of the high cost of transportation and the delays they suffered on the roads due to their poor state.

Some of the sellers told newsmen that the levies incurred on rams when brought to Lagos was unbearable as they were made to pay all manner of levies by the respective tiers of government, leaving them with very low profit margin.

A ram seller at the popular Ashade ram market in Agege, who identified himself as

Mallam Isa Abubakar, in an interview said ram sellers have already started incurring losses as they have resorted to selling at cost price in a bid to recoup their investment.

‘‘By tomorrow, (today), we may be forced to reduce the price by about 15 percent, because after tomorrow, prices of ram will drop drastically, he lamented.

At the Kara market in Berger, the situation was the same as most people who came to the market left disappointed because the cost of ram was far out of peoples’ reach

A buyer, who identified herself as Alhaja Selimot Ashafa, said the fact that the fact parents would pay school fees of their children and wards next month, further compounded the woes for Muslims.