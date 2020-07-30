



Amid battle against COVID-19 pandemic, the Lagos State Government has charged residents against the unhealthy practice and be mindful of a cleaner environment as they celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir coming up at the weekend.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, who disclosed this in a release, Wednesday, reiterated the need for residents to demonstrate utmost love to their environment even as they celebrate.

Bello, while wishing all Muslims a happy Sallah celebration, urged residents to respect the environment, bearing in mind that a lot of wastes would be generated during the period and must be disposed of properly after bagging through approved PSP operators.

The commissioner committed that the ministry, through the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) is still committed to a cleaner Lagos, assuring that efforts would be redoubled by the agency during the Sallah celebrations.





He said that the present administration is at the forefront of the continuous campaign for healthy people and a green and cleaner environment, encouraging residents to desist from acts that could have negative impacts on the environment.

His words: “Because of the prevalence of the pandemic COVID-19 and observance of the prescribed safety protocols, everyone must always ensure that they handle waste most properly”

Meanwhile, Bello reminded residents that the law against street trading is still in force, stressing that the State Government would not tolerate any form of street trading which includes the display of rams on major highways, road medians, walkways, lay-byes, gardens, and parks across the State.

He noted that while it is not unusual for traders to take advantage of the season to market and sell rams, this must be done in designated markets without defacing the state’s aesthetics or compromising the wellness and wellbeing of residents.