The Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Edgal Imohimi, has directed the deployment of additional 1,000 policemen for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir holiday to boost the number of men designated for that purpose in the Command’s Operations Order.

According to the spokesman of the Command, Chike Oti, this is to ensure a hitch free Sallah celebration through effective coverage of the prayer grounds, holiday spots and the neighbourhoods.

In addition, specialised units like the Explosive Ordinance Department, Canine Section (Police dogs), Air Support Unit, Marine Police and Mounted troops (Horsemen) have been activated and sufficiently mobilised to guarantee security during the holidays.

Oti said Imohimi assures Lagosians that the Command is committed to their security before, during and after the holiday.

He wished the Muslim faithful happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration and admonished the city dwellers to be security conscious and enjoy moderately during the holiday.