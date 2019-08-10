<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday cautioned commuters and motorists against late night travels and driving against traffic.

The Sector Commander of the Corps, Mr Hyginus Omeje, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

Omeje said that drivers should be patient while driving as construction work was still ongoing as well as fixing of bad portions on some sections of the roads.

“If motorists can be patient, obey traffic managers, every road user will be safe across all the highways and the journey will be stress-free.

“Our mandate is to reduce road carnage and we are committed to this.

“We want motorists to cooperate with our officers on different roads and corridors,” the FRSC boss said.

He said that the command would do its best to ensure free-flow of traffic across all major highways in the state.

Newsmen reports that Omeje had said that the command mobilised no fewer than 1,214 officers and men, and had deployed same to carry out the mandate of the corps.

He added that 1,276 Special Marshal had equally been mobilised to manage traffic during the Sallah in major highways in Lagos.