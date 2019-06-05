<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano state governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has secured the release of 2,517 inmates within four years of his first tenure in office.

This was revealed by the Governor during his Sallah visit to Goron-Dutse prison, where he secured the release of another 200 inmates, which costs the sum of over N11.5m in the spirit of Sallah

He said the gesture was in compliance with the federal government directive for governors to de-congest prisons and hasten the process for quick dispensation of justice

According to him, “We release them judiciously based on some guidelines followed. And we are doing this to comply with directive given to governors to help in decongesting our prisons. We are doing that while following due process.”

Some of the criteria followed for the release, include, according to the governor, that some were fined by courts and could not pay, some because of ill-health, some because of old age, while some have life sentences hanging over their heads and they became too weak for life itself.

Ganduje advised those released to be of changed behaviour and become productive to the society, adding that, “We want you to be good citizens for the socio-economic and political development of the state and the nation in general.”

Among the 200 that were released recently, 60 were from Kurmawa Central Prison, 33 from Wudil Prison and all the remaining 107 were from Prisons across the state.

The Governor assured all other inmates that, in the next two Months or thereabout during Eidul-Kabir Sallah celebration, he would secure for more releases of other inmates.

Ganduje explained that “I want you to be well behaved while staying here as inmates. Each and every one of you should strive to be of sound character. So that he or she could be among the free ones when next I am back.”

The Deputy Controller of Prison, (DCP), Yahuza Aliyu, who spoke during the event commended Governor Ganduje for his humanitarian posture in the last four years of his administration.

He Hoped that “With today’s new set of release of inmates by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, we are optimistic that more and more inmates are on the edge of gaining freedom.”

Meanwhile, Governor Ganduje paid similar visit to Goron-Dutse Torrey Home, where the state government, through the Secretary to the State Government and the Permanent Secretary, Protocol, secured the release of 9 children, by paying fines hovering over their shoulders.

He assured that his administration would put to good use, some skills acquisition materials for the children and reveals that, government would give more attention to the place, as it is has been doing.

At Nassarawa Children’s Home he promised to improve the welfare of the children staying in there. Explaining that children are for all.

Before the visits, Governor Ganduje attended Eid Prayer at Kofar Mata Eid ground, when the Emir of Kano led Muslim faithfuls and urged for more security in the land in his Sermon.

Calling on the public to join hand with government for improving the safety and security of the nation at large.

Ganduje was in company of his Deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, head of security agencies, party leaders, state and national legislators and other top government functionaries.

Immediately after the Eid Prayer, the governor with his large entourage went back and had special breakfast at Africa House, Government House, when he congratulated people for successful completion of the Ramadhan Fast.

While joining them to rejoice the Sallah celebration, Ganduje assured that his administration would work with people from other opposition parties in the state, emphasising that, “My government will be all-inclusive. Election period is over, it is now time for governance.”

He reflected over some of the achievements his administration recorded in the last four years of his first tenure in office. Insisting that his second tenure in office would be more prosperous, “…because we are going to improve upon what was obtained during our first term in office,” he said.

One of the most important functions he attended after Eid Prayer was his visit to Goron-Dutse Cemetery and offered special prayers for the reposed souls of the departed ones. Praying Allah to shower His Mercy and Blessings on them all.