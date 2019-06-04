<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano state Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Tuesday congratulated Muslims for Sallah, after sighting the new Month of Shawwal in some parts of the country and other places around the world.

Where the announcement for the sighting of the new Month, which marks the coming of Sallah, comes from His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto and all the five Royal Highnesses, the Emirs from Kano state.

He specifically congratulated the five First Class Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Karaye, Rano and Gaya Emirates for successful completion of one of the Five Pillars of Islam, explaining that, as leaders of their domains they also need to be congratulated for observing the last day of Ramadan.

“We saw how these leaders sailed through with their subjects in guiding them towards exhibition of good virtues and traits while worshipping our Creator, Allah,” he says.

The Governor appreciated the show of good virtues by Muslims during the Month of Ramadan. Calling on all “…to maintain the good virtues that were inculcated into their minds and exhibited through good behaviour and manners, culminated from the teachings of the religious practice of Ramadan.”

“During our days in the Month of Ramadan it appeared to all how people became more brothers keepers. This and many other decent characters need to be maintained. So that people get overhaul of their general behaviour,” Ganduje added.

He commended people for praying hard for the peace and tranquillity of Kano state in particular and the country in general. Saying that, “We are aware how patriotic our people were, and still are, in praying for the peaceful coexistence in our state and corporate existence of our dear nation.”

Ganduje said, as he took the second Oath of Office as the governor of Kano, during the Month of Ramadan, he hopes and assures that, he starts with sound and blissful footing. “With Allah’s power we shall have peaceful and productive second tenure,” he adds.

Praying that, “By the special Grace of Allah, our state will continue to be and remain peaceful, more developmental projects and programmes will come our way and security situation in the country will improve.”