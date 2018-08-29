The Federal Road Safety Corps says it recorded six road accidents and arrested 56 motorists for various traffic offences on the Benin-Ore Expressway before and during the Eld-el-Kabir.

Philip Ozonnandi, FRSC Unit Commander in Ore, Ondo State, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday that the road crashes.

were caused by speeding, non-observance of traffic rules and inability of drivers to recognise ongoing construction sites on the expressway.

Ozonnandi also identified overloading of vehicles, use of phones while driving and use of expired tyres among others as causes of the accidents.

He said: “In spite of our efforts to ensure accident-free Sallah, we still recorded six crashes and we arrested 56 traffic offenders for the various offences.

“The crashes were due to disobeying traffic rules and motorists not slowing down at ongoing construction spots on the expressway.”

The FRSC official said the offenders would soon be charged to court.

NAN reports that the FRSC deplored 70 personnel, one ambulance and two patrol vehicles on the expressway from August 17 to August 26 during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.