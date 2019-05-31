<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has commenced 2019 Eid-el-fitr special patrol with the deployment of 36,000 of its personnel.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

He said that the patrol was in line with the FRSC’s tradition of organising special patrols during festive periods to avert road obstructions, crashes and deaths due to heightened traffic movement.

According to him, the special patrol is to also put necessary measures in place to ensure that the Eid-el-fitr celebration is observed under an atmosphere of peace, safety and free movement of people and vehicles across the country.

Kazeem said that the special operation would ensure free flow of traffic.

He said that the operation would also ensure prompt rescue services, timely clearance of obstructions on all major roads and critical corridors across the country during and after the festive period.

“It is also aimed at minimising road traffic crashes on the nation’s highways,’’ Kazeem said.

He noted that the focus would be on light sign violation, overloading violation, driver’s licence violation, fake/expired licence; lane indiscipline, removal of rickety vehicles on the roads, among others.

“To ensure the effectiveness of the operations, 52 critical corridors across the country have been identified to be covered within the period.

“Commanding officers operating along such corridors were given specific directives to ensure that the routes are properly manned.

“As part of the strategies, mobile courts will also be in full sitting to promptly try traffic violators, ’’ Kazeem said.

He appealed to motorists to cooperate with the personnel of the corps and other security agencies who would be engaged in traffic management to ensure free movement of traffic.