The Kaduna Sector Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said on Sunday that it has deployed 250 personnel on major highways in the state to ensure accident-free Sallah celebration.

The Sector Commander, in Kaduna that the command would also impound the vehicle of any driver found without driver’s license to ensure sanity on roads.

Ibrahim added that 15 ambulances had been strategically positioned for timely response to emergency and to boost safety during the period and beyond.

“Apart from major highways, our men will be stationed at major junctions and roundabouts within the metropolis to ensure free flow of traffic.

“The measure is to prevent accidents and loss of lives to avoidable accidents during Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

“We have commenced Sallah operation on Saturday with a two-day driver/vehicle free safety check which will elapse today, Sunday.

“What we are doing within the two days grace is checking driver’s license, spare tyre, wiper, overloading, and other offences and advise defaulting drivers to get it right.

“But from Aug. 20, any driver found without license will have his car impounded and will not be released till after Sallah.

“Other violators such as over speeding, overloading, worn-out tyres, carrying passenger in the boot, and other offenses will be made to pay fines in accordance with the law,” he said.

Ibrahim also warned skaters in the state to stay off the roads or have their skating shoes confiscated.

“I want to caution teenagers who will want to skate during the Sallah celebration to do that in the stadium and not on the roads.

“We will be out to arrest and confiscate the roller skating shoes of any teenager found on the streets of Kaduna,” he added.

The sector commander said that the command’s special Sallah operation, which started on Aug. 18, would end on Aug. 26.

He said that the operation would focus on speed violation, over loading, speed limiter device violation, route violation and use of phone while driving among other offences.