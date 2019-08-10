<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has urged Muslims to uphold the lessons of love, loyalty and sacrifice which form the foundation of the Eid el-Kabir celebration, during and after the festivities.

Fayemi also urged the Muslims to collaborate with adherents of other religions in the country in the quest for peace and progress.

The governor, in his congratulatory message to Muslims on the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, also urged them “to keep praying for the country so that peace and stability will be restored in the troubled spots”.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Saturday, Fayemi said, “Nigerians need to imbibe the lessons of commitment, dedication and obedience to higher authority as demonstrated in Prophet Ibraheem’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to the word of God.

“It is important we remember our dear country and ask for divine intervention in the security situation as well as restoration of peace in the troubled areas,” the governor stated.

This was as a National Assembly member, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, appealed to Muslims to continually pray for the survival of Nigeria at this turbulent time in her history.

Bamidele urged Muslims not to be weary of helping the country with relevant spiritual supplications that could bail it out of the present predicament.

The lawmaker said, “Prayers remain the strongest pillar and bond of unity of any nation. Using this celebration to seek the face of God will benefit the country than the usual fanfare.

“I congratulate the Muslims all over the country for seeing yet another year to celebrate Sallah. With love and sacrifice and ardent believe in contentment, all the evils like corruption, kidnapping, killings, prostitution, child trafficking, political thuggery, ritual killings, insurgency and other forms of criminalities manifesting in our polity will be resolved naturally,” he stated.