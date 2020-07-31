



Former governor of Ekiti State, Chief Olusegun Oni, has called for prayers to end insecurity and the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country as Muslims mark Eid-el-Kabir celebration globally.

Oni, in a message to commemorate the Eid-el-Kabir in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, described the menace of insecurity and COVID-19 pandemic as posing threats to the nation’s peace and survival.

According to the statement, apart from being bugged down by corruption, the country is also witnessing intimidating cases of kidnapping, terror attacks, banditry, ritual killings, rape and COVID-19 pandemic.

“These challenges required coalition of intellect, resources, prayer supplications and sacrifices for them to be rooted and make our nation progress positively.

“I hereby appeal to Muslims to rededicate themselves as good patriots and help the nation overcome its frightening insecurity threatening the country’s foundation,”he said.

Oni, while congratulating Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, said the characters exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim in God must be replicated by all Nigerians, by way of honesty, loyalty and patriotism, for the country to excel in all spheres.

The statement applauded the Muslim Ummah for being good and staunch partners in the project Nigeria, describing their contributions as fundamentally necessary for the country to get to the promise land.

The statement said: “In a secular nation like Nigeria, no one can underestimate the contributions of one religion to ensure the stability of such nation.





“In this spirit, Muslims must continually perceive themselves as occupying pivotal position that can make Nigeria great and act in such manners that can enhance Nigeria’s progress.

“A nation experiencing corruption, insecurity can’t excel and it becomes worse when religious and political instability are added.

“These are banana peels and pitfalls we have to guard against as a people despite our plurality and idiosyncrasies.

“I felicitate with our Muslim brothers and pray to Almighty Allah to grant them long lives and prosperity for them to witness more celebrations on earth.”

Also in his Sallah message, Dr Dayo Oladebeye, Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, enjoined Muslims to continue to imbibe love, unity and be supportive in spite of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oladebeye also urged faithfuls to celebrate modestly and imbibe the tenets and spirit of the festival, which revolves around love for God and mankind as well as pious sacrifice.

According to him, the season behoves on all to live in accordance with the spirit of love for humanity, eschew violence and preach peace, tolerance and togetherness at all times.

He enjoined the citizens to abide by the COVID-19 protocols as provided by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and health officials.

Oladebeye reminded all to be conscious of the fact that only the living could celebrate.

He further called on all faithfuls across religious boundaries to continue to pray for the peace of the Nigeria, Ekiti State and the development of the Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti.