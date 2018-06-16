The Dangote Foundation, a Non Governmental Organisation, on Saturday distributed food items to 500 Muslims in Ebonyi to Mark the eid-el-fitr celebrations.

Alhaji Haroun Ajah, the Vice President General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs who made the presentation, noted that the donation was to assist the Muslims with nutritional needs during the festive period.

Ajah, who is also the leader of the Muslim community in Ebonyi, noted that the yearly event was part of the foundation’s Ramadan feeding programme for Muslims.

He said: “The items, which include sachets of salt, spaghetti-nodules, bags of wheat and sachets of sugar, are 2,000 in number as the beneficiaries are the less privileged in the society.

“They are drawn from the 13 Local government areas of the state and the items are expected to complement their spiritual nourishment gotten through prayers during the period.”

Ajah said that the most important aspect of the donation was the spirit behind it, noting that the quantity was not a big issue.

He said: “Alhaji Dangote does not know the beneficiaries but should be commended for remembering them while they in turn, should remember him in their prayers.

“We that distributed the items should also be commended because they were given to us on trust to be equitably distributed.

“I enjoin the government and the private sector to emulate Dangote as such programmes should be a cardinal policy of the government.

“Issues concerning the religious sector of the nation should be adequately taken care of because they ensure spiritual growth and morals of its citizens.”

Ajah said that Christians were part of the event as provisions were made for them in the distributions.

He said: “My friends who are Christians were invited to the programme because our preaching of religious tolerance and harmony should be practicalised.”

Imam Abdulrahmin Abdulahi, Chief Imam of Ansarudeen Mosque, Abakaliki, thanked the donor of the items and noted that the beneficiaries duly appreciated them.

He said: “The items will assist the people in this austere period and Allah will duly reward the donor and those who distributed the items.”

Hajia Binta Salaudeen, one of the beneficiaries, thanked the donor for the items and prayed for Allah’s blessings on him.