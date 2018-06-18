The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Katsina State has confirmed that 11 youth lost their lives in a road accident Sunday night while celebrating Sallah.

Godwin Ngueku, the Katsina Sector Commander of the corps, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Katsina.

Mr Ngueku said that the accident occurred when a Peugeot Saloon Car carrying the youth had a head-on collision with a tipper truck along Katsina-Niger Republic highway.

“The accident happened about 8:00 p.m. along the Katsina-Niger Republic international road. All the occupants of the Peugeot saloon car died at the scene of the accident.

“The corpses were evacuated to the Katsina General Hospital mortuary at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday evening. The family members of the victims have started picking the corpses for burial,” Mr Ngueku said.

The sector commander appealed to parents to caution their children against reckless drinking and driving along the highways.

NAN reports that there were several minor road accidents during the Sallah celebration in the state.