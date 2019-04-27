<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Salem University Lokoja, Kogi State, on Friday held its fourth convocation.

Out of 927 students that graduated, 37 bagged First Class honours.

The graduating students are from two academic sessions.

Aside the 1st class graduates, 509 others came out in the Second Class Upper division, 368 in the Second Class Lower division, while 13 fell into the Third Class division.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dorcas Oluwade, made this known on Friday at the third and fourth combined convocation ceremony of the institution.

Oluwade, who hinted that the institution had concluded arrangement to integrate the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) into the university programme, said that the total graduating students comprise of the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 graduating sets.

According to her: “adding ODL to our formal education in Salem University is the decision to make education available to all, and to bring it to the door steps of people where possible.”

She maintained that the institution has raised and graduated global leaders who are capable of contributing positively to the economic development of the country.