<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Kogi State on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Engr. Sadiku Abubakar Ohere, has described the trending allegations of sleaze against him as mischievous.

Speaking with pressmen in Lokoja, Ohere said that it is unfortunate that the write-up had found its way into some online media platform.

He noted that it is however gladdening to read that the write-up had been presented to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), adding that there is no iota of truth in the publication authored by the Kogi Conscience and Liberation Forum, Abuja and signed by one Gabriel Enoh. He described the organization as faceless.

According to him: “The write-up is false and irresponsible, as I have nothing to do with the published bank detail except the name of Honourable Engineer Sadiqu Abubakar Ohere, that bear little, but not outright semblance with my name. The misleading publication was a clear attempt to tarnish my image; alleging among others that Engr. Sadiku Abubakar Ohere has several bank accounts with whopping balances in all of them.

“This is untrue and a figment of the imagination of the mischievous author(s) of the misguided publication.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I want to put on record that my Union Bank account has been dormant for over ten years, while I currently maintain two accounts with Zenith Bank, out of which one is salary account with a balance of about nine hundred thousand naira (N900,000) and a savings account, with the same bank, with a balance of less than ten thousand naira (N10,000).”

He urged interested members of the public to make their independent enquiry into his financial transaction with the banks mentioned in the write-up to ascertain their veracity.

He described as fallacy, the allegation that he had engaged in corrupt practices with one Alhaji Wali Nasiru, DG Procurement at the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel, but that for one Chief Momoh Yusuf Obaro’s intervention that saved him from being sacked.

“There was nobody called Alhaji Wali Nasiru, that I worked with at the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel, and that Chief Momoh Obaro mentioned, is still very much alive and anybody who is interested could reach him for clarification,” he added.