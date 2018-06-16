The General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen Muhammad Muhammad, has assured troops serving in Operation Zaman Lafiya Dole in the Northeast that their sacrifices will not be in vain.

Muhammad gave the assurance on Saturday when he visited some wounded soldiers and officers of the operation at 44 Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

He said, “A lot of us are out there enjoying the Sallah, unknown to us there are some of our colleagues, who are not able to.

“The only way to make them feel that they belong to the society is to be with them and share with them so that we give them that sense of belonging and comfort them.

“Because some of them don’t have limbs, others are with so many challenges; it is by this we comfort them.

“If we don’t also address them this period of time, it means we have abandoned them.

“We assure them that their sacrifices are not in vein that is why we are here.’’

Muhammad assured the personnel that in the next visit, the army would do all within its resources to alleviate their sufferings.