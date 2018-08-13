The Christian Association of Nigeria has dissolved the trustees of CAN Trust Fund, advising Nigerians, especially Christians in Nigeria and abroad, not to associate with anyone related to the trust fund.

The Christian body disowned the alleged financial solicitation by members of the trust fund, stating that they have divided interests.

The National Director, Legal and Public Affairs, CAN, Samuel Kwamkur, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, stated that the National Executive Committee of the Christian association, after their meeting on July 13, 2018, decided to dissolve the trust fund trustees.

It explained that a new trustee for the trust fund was being constituted, adding that new members and secretary would soon be announced.

The CAN also said it was not connected with Christian Social Movement of Nigeria, the organisation established by the National Christian Elders Forum or any other organisation under which anyone may be soliciting for funds.

The CAN stated that the decision to dissolve the trustees was also in the interest of the Christians who were supposed to benefit from the money generated by the fund.