<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The sacked Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic, RUGIPO chapter, Oluwadare Ijawoye, and his Secretary, Ade Arikawe, have described the action of the management as illegal.

The union leaders were sacked on Tuesday for what the management of the institution described as “gross misconduct.”

In his reaction to the sack on Wednesday, Ijawoye said the issue was already in court and the school “was not supposed to take any action until the case was determined by the court”.

He also said it was unlawful for the Banji Alabi-led Governing Council to confirm the appointment of the Polytechnic’s Acting Rector, Gani Ogundahunsi.

The union had accused the principal officers and the chairman of the governing council, of “monumental” corruption and misappropriation of the institution’s resources.

The management, in a circular on Tuesday, said the two union leaders had been sacked for gross misconduct.

The school’s Public Relations Officer, Samuel Ojo, also warned that the sacked staff should not be seen in the institution. He said members of the public should not transact business with them under the auspices of the polytechnic.

The statement also announced the suspension of ASUP activities in the school.

“This is to certify that Oluwadare Ijawoye and Ade Arikawe have been dismissed from the service of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, for gross misconduct and barred from entering the polytechnic,” the statement said.

“The duo, therefore, cease to be chairman and secretary of the suspended ASUP.

“Anyone transacting business with them is doing so at his risk.”

However, Ijawoye said the action of the management was contemptuous of the National Industrial Court which ordered that the status quo be maintained.

He insisted that the appointment of the Acting Rector was illegal and he was not qualified for the job.

“As we speak, he is overaged. He is more than the required age of 59 years for would-be Rector should be,” he said.

“However, the ASUP will take the necessary action against it. The action of the council chairman is illegal. Despite the Industrial Court verdict that status quo ante should remain, he went ahead to sack us. We shall approach the court for redress.”