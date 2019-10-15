Embattled Maja Siddin Sarkin Kano, Alhaji Auwalu Idi, on Monday appealed to the Kano Emirate Council to restore his functions as the custodian of the Emir’s stable
Although there had been reports that Idi was sacked emirate denied the sacking.
Idi, however, said on Monday that if indeed he had not been sacked his functions should be restored to him.
He said, “I have no personal grudges against anybody in the palace. All I want is for Emir Sanusi to restore my position.”
