Embattled chairman of Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, Alhaji Aremiyau Momoh whose removal from office over alleged corrupt practices was confirmed by the State House of Assembly last week, yesterday described his removal as political and that he is going to court to challenge his dismissal which he described as unlawful.

He said he was being victimised because of his support for the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his refusal to join the fray to run him down.

Aremiyau who was reacting to his removal told journalists in Benin City that the investigating panel set up by the governor erred, describing the decision as vindictive and unreasonable.

He said: “I was never invited for questioning by the panel and how could they (the panel) just conclude an investigation with a mere petition without calling me for questioning.

“My projects are there to speak for me. I am one of the most, if not the most performing LGA chairman in Edo State and Governor Godwin Obaseki had affirmed that in one of our meetings right in front of my colleagues in the state.”

According to him, “What I understand is that I am being victimized for not playing along with the plan to change the political leadership status quo in the state. I have had a successful political career without blemishes and most of these opportunities were given to me by our national chairman. I won’t be cowed into doing things that negate my political principles.

“I have met my legal team and they have advised me on what to do. I think that is the best I can say for now”.