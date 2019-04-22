<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dr. Sa’ad Umar Idris has been appointed as the substantive Director General of the Electoral Institute, TEI, by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The TEI is the commission’s organ responsible for research and training of electoral personnel.

Before now, Dr. Idris had been acting as Director General of the institute following the demise of the late DG, Prof. Abubakar Momoh, in May 2017.

The Commission in a statement said that the newly-appointed DG, who has over 28 years’ experience in Nigeria’s public service, was also the Director of Training at the institute an appointment which he took up in January 2015.

Dr. Idris bagged his first degree (B.Sc) in Political Science from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and obtained an M.Sc. Business Studies from Salford University, Salford, Manchester.

He holds a Ph.D Economics (Labour Economics Major) from the Premier Renmin (People’s) University of China in Beijing, with focus and interest in the areas of training and development.

Dr. Idris is a member and Fellow of many Professional bodies, including; the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), Institute of Industrialist and Corporate Administrators (FIICA), Institute of Corporate Administration (FICA) and the Institute of Corporate Executives of Nigeria (FICEN).