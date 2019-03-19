



The Ambassador of Rwanda to Nigeria, Stanislas Kamanzi, has called for support of the francophone countries and the international community on its commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Rwandan Genocide of 1994 against the Tutsi ethnic group, on April 7.

Kamanzi, who spoke at the opening of the Francophone Week at the French Institute in Abuja, urged the world to join Rwanda in its campaign against genocidal ideologies, and honouring the victims of genocide global wide.

To commemorate the event in Nigeria, Rwadan Embassy is working with the University of Abuja, to celebrate the day at the UNIAbuja.

Speaking on bi-lateral relations with Nigeria, which he says is waxing stronger with time, Kamanzi reiterated Rwadan President Paul Kagame’s congratulatory message to President Buhari upon his re-election noting, “We (Rwanda) hope for stronger relations with Nigeria. We will seek out areas for further cooperation, to enhance interaction and better perspectives between our peoples for their well-being.”

The Ambassador who commended the Francophone countries for their support leading to the successful election of its former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Louise Mushikwabo, as the Secretary General Organization Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), asked for their continued support of her administration.