The Director General of Nomadic Affairs, Alhaji Abdullahi Babayo, says that the agency has recovered 6,622 cattle in 14 months.

Babayo made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday.

He said that most of the cattle recovered were not the specie of cattle in Niger saying that the rustlers usually took advantage of states that had borders with the state.

“The major problem we are having is that our borders are encroached by cattle rustlers who enter our state.

“The claimers of the rustled cattle usually come from Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto to claim their cattle,” he said.

Babayo said that 80 per cent of the cattle recovered were from Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto saying that the specie of cattle was different from what they had in Niger.

The director general advocated for states bordering Niger to have nomadic affairs agency to enable them address issues of cattle rustling.

“If other northern states will have this office, I think we will be able to collaborate to tackle the menace of cattle rustlers.

“If Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto will create nomadic office, I can assure that rustling will be radically reduced and there will be less pressure on us,” he said.

Babayo said that the agency was working round the clock to see that rustling were brought to the barest minimum especially in the Ember month.