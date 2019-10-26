<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has said that he took advantage of his trip to Russia with President Muhammadu Buhari to woo investors and development partners for the state.

The governor stated this on friday in an interview with journalists.

He noted that he had some engagements with prospective investors on the sideline of the Russia-Africa Business Summit in the black sea resort city of Sochi.

Yahaya said “I have been able to establish contacts and relationships with prospective Russian investors that will enable us set up some medium and small scale industries that will help the economy of the state, especially by way of establishing an industrial park that will help us to get our youths off the streets and engage them in meaningful ventures and generate wealth,” he said.

He said the industrial park is a government initiative that will provide infrastructures such as roads, energy, security and some tax holiday incentives that will encourage investors to establish industries in the state.

“When established, it will create employment, increase business opportunities, foster transfer of technology and generate more revenue for the state” he added.

It would be recalled that Governor Inuwa Yahaya, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, as well as some ministers, accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari to the three-day Russia-Africa Summit.