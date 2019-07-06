<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has revealed that it will next week meet with Northern Governors Forum and Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) to address the raging controversy regarding Ruga and the decision of the federal government to suspend the policy.

The statement signed by the deputy convener of the forum, Yahaya Kwande, in Abuja, called on the federal and state government to adopt policies and position that will address the harassment of Fulani and their cattle.

The elders further explained that the thrust of its meeting with governors forum and the coalition group is in line with the appeal by broad spectrum of interests and opinions to use its position to calm nerves and assist in the search for a practical and fair resolution of the situation.

They called on Nigerians to remain sensitive to its rising deficits in security of lives and economic assets, and to do everything possible not to escalate tensions and distrust among Nigerians.

Appealing to the northerners to heed the call for restraint made by the coalition earlier, pending the outcome of the meetings with the northern governors, the forum said: “Federal and state governments must adopt policies and positions, which address the harassment of Fulani and their cattle.