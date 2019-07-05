<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Middle Belt Forum (MBF), a socio-cultural organization, has demanded that the Federal Government cancels the RUGA settlement project rather than suspend it.

Speaking in an interview, Isuwa Dogo, public relations officer of MBF, said that when government talked about suspension, it meant that it had plan of reforming the project in future.

He said it meant government had planned to substitute the project with something else. He said that what was acceptable to the organization was the abandoning of the project completely.

He said, “What the government should do is to totally abandon the project, not use any name, method, means, in whatever style for the project.

“We are not going to accept it because it is not in agreement with what the people want. We have listed what should be done and we also know that the motive is neo-colonialism, indigenise colonialism, that kind of domination, where you want to take people’s land by force, without regard to their feelings, where they would be and how they would survive. We will not sit down, watch and allow that to happen to us.

“Government had been planning total annihilation and indigenisation of a whole people, ethnic nationality of these areas. It wants to forcefully acquire their land.

“As I am talking to you now, a lot of land has already been taken and it is not taken by Fulani but terrorists. The people that have killed scores of people in Southern Kaduna, Benue, Plateau, Adamawa, Borno and other places. They are not herdsmen, and you cannot call them herdsmen.

“You cannot say that you are resolving what does not exist. There is nothing like herdsmen/farmers clash. It does not exist. Where are the farms that they had destroyed, and the farmers engage them and they clashed? They are terrorists who have been supported and they know it.

“They come with advanced weapons, kill our people and they know it. They take over our lands, kill our people, and rape our wives and daughters. They are the ones debating with us and nobody has been arrested, tried or jailed,” he said.

Dogo said that what government was expected to do was to get rid of the people out of their lands, arrest and jail them.

According to him, it was at that point that they would be convinced that government was serious about doing something.