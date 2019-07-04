<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Civil Society Group under the aegis of Coalition Against Corruption (CAC) has called on the Senate President and Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to launch an immediate investigation into the N100 billion released by the President Goodluck Jonathan administration for Ranching Programme in 2014.

The coalition made the demand in an open letter to the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, dated 4th July 2019 and signed by its coordinator, Dr. Rowland Adeyemi Adeyinka.

The letter is titled: “Following The suspension Of The N12b Ranching (RUGA) Plan Of The Federal Government, We Demand Immediate Investigation Into Funds Disbursed For The Programme Including The N100b By The Previous Administration.”

The Letter reads in part: “You may recall that the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration proposed N12b for the implementation of Ranching (RUGA) programme in twelve states of the federation to address a number of concerns including: ending the bloodletting associated with cattle rearing in Nigeria, improving the breed and quality of cattle, preventing the roaming of cattle, modernising cattle rearing, encouraging investment in the business by all Nigerians, improving and increasing the production of beef and milk, cutting down on expenditure of $1.2b a year on milk importation and controlling diseases among cattle which are transferable to human beings.

“The plan was however suspended by the Federal Government on 3rd July 2019”.

The letter reads further: “You may also recall that one hundred billion naira (N100b) had been released in 2014 to state governors for the same programme by the President Goodluck Jonathan administration. “At the time, the governors did not see anything wrong with the programme but rather hailed the initiative as the most satisfactory intervention for the farmers-herders clash. Today, the same governors are up in arms against the programme.”

Some of the questions raised by the coalition in the letter are “Why the sudden hype and outcry against the plan which was considered perfect at the time?”, “What happened to the released fund (N100b) which is about nine times the currently proposed fund (N12b)? And who is being held accountable for the fund?

“With the killings going on, how long will the suspension last? Would it not have been better to speedily fine-tune any misunderstanding identified in the current programme and continue with it than truncating it, considering the bloodletting and negative impact the crisis would have on food production?

“Who is held responsible for the incessant mindless killings and bloodletting? What better option(s) do we have to immediately address the herders–farmers crisis, improve quality of beef and milk production, and step up the contribution of the cattle business to about 10% of the Country’s GDP which the current programme targets?”

The coalition, however, expressed its readiness to lead a nationwide peaceful protest regarding their demand, while assuring the National Assembly of maximum cooperation in the cause of the investigation.

The group also noted that Mr. President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, EFCC Chairman, and UN Secretary-General were copied in the letter.