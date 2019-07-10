<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Southern Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, YOWICAN, yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to quickly arrest members of the Northern Coalition, who issued a 30-day ultimatum to Southern leaders to accept the Buhari’s Ruga policy for cattle settlements.

YOWICAN, President Oluchukwu Green Nnabugwu, spoke in Owerri, adding that neither Ruga nor the National Livestock Transformation Plan, would solve the problems of herdsmen.

Another reason given by the CAN, youths was that the cattle settlements agenda was aimed at Islamization and Fulanization of the country.

They added that the statement credited to the Northern Coalition group, could lead to the immediate disintegration of the country, should they not be warned to desist from such move.

However, CAN, said that ranching remained the modern way of cattle rearing which he said was acceptable all over the world.

According to the President “The Southern Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the drastic decision taken in suspending the proposed Ruga settlement/ cattle colony.

“In as much we commend Buhari, we use this opportunity to call on the immediate arrest of some stakeholders who are inciting statements capable of disintegrating the country.

“It is our belief that the controversial Ruga project which is under the National Livestock Transformation plan will not solve the increasing herdsmen and farmers crisis across the country.

“Rather feels it’s a decoy for the fulanization and Islamization of Nigeria bearing in mind the recent threat by Arewa Youths under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Group, who gave Southern leaders 30-day ultimatum to implement the said project.

“Unless the Fulani were allowed to rear their cattle in peace in the south, they will not allow Southerners to enjoy peace in the North is not just provocative, but also insulting and intimidating.

“President Buhari should not rest on its oars in ensuring that peace and stability prevail as the inciting statement is capable of igniting war between the Northern and Southern region of the country.

“The Federal Government not only suspend the Ruga settlement project but should abolish the Ruga, completely. Ranching is the modified form of animal husbandry as being obtained in other climes.”