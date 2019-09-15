<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) on Sunday dissolved its Lagos Executive council following the expiration of the branch’s tenure.

A statement issued by Mr Osakpanwan Eriyo, Executive National President of RTEAN, also announced the inauguration of a caretaker committee to manage the affairs of the branch pending the emergence of new executive members.

“Based on the powers vested on me as the Executive National President of RTEAN, I hereby dissolve the Lagos Executive branch of RTEAN, their tenure in office has expired.

“It will be recalled that the outgoing executive of Lagos branch of RTEAN was inaugurated in 2014 and in line with the constitution of the association, the tenure of the outgoing executive elapsed on Sept. 13, 2019.

“The association’s constitution provides that an executive member of RTEAN shall hold his office for a period of five years.

“Upon the expiration of their tenure in office, the present Lagos Executive Council of RTEAN stands dissolved in accordance with article 9(e) and (i) of the RTEAN constitution.

“Consequently, I hereby inaugurate the caretaker committee to hold office and manage from now to the time a new executive of Lagos branch of RTEAN emerges.

“They are Alhaji Suleiman Onbanjo, Chairman Caretaker Committee, Mr Seriki Ayobanji, Deputy Chairman, Caretaker Committee and Akhigbe Augustine, Secretary of the committee.

Others are Alhaji Segun Jolaosho, Treasurer, Mr Adam Abere, Publicity Relation officer and 18 others as members.

Eriyo, however, commended the outgoing executive members for keeping with tenets of the association while in office.