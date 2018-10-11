



Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State says he has identified gaps hindering the eradication of polio in the state and the country at large.

Akeredolu said this on Wednesday in Akure at the quarterly meeting of the State task force on polio eradication and routine immunisation.

The Governor said the state was fairly doing well because nine out of every 10 children were being immunised according to reports.

Akeredolu noted that those not immunised were the reasons for the continuous meeting of the task force.

He promised that his government would do everything humanly possible to immunize every child, adding that every child was important.

“When we identify gaps, there must be a way to proffer solutions. Everyone is gaining from this highly cheap but effective vaccine.

“We will continuously revamp our healthcare system. We are determined for qualitative service to our people in the state,” he said.

Akeredolu also promised to employ more health workers into the primary healthcare sector in the State.

He stressed the need for the provision of adequate security to protect them in difficult terrains across the state.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Mr Wahab Adegbenro, thanked the governor for paying adequate attention to healthcare programmes in the state.

Adegbenro said primary healthcare workers in the state were being trained and retrained for continuous and improved provision of healthcare delivery.

He noted that the government was working on ‘save our children initiative’ as part of directives from the Federal Government to boost healthcare at the grassroots level.