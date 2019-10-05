<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





We would continue to take educational programmes seriously towards wiping out illiteracy globally, Rotary International has said.

Chater President, Rotary Club of Awka Smithtown, Anambra State, Mr Chibueze Adirka, stated this in Nando, Anambra East Local Government Area during the donation of instructional materials worth N500,000 to Central Primary School, Nando.

Adirka said the visit was to boost the confidence of the pupils to the importance of education as they return to school.

He said, “Rotary want to wipe out illiteracy from the face of the earth and are taking seriously its educational program.

“Rotary wants children of school age to take education serious as the benefits outweigh the struggles involved in achieving success in academics, so we must support education for our children.”

President of Rotary Club of Awka SmithTown Rotary International, District 9142, Mrs Uzoamaka Okonkwo, said the club set aside September as month of Basic Education and Literacy which necessitated its move to donate learning materials to 320 pupils of the school.

“We decided to visit the school in line with rotary areas of focus of touching lives through Basic Education, Water and Sanitation, Disease Presentation and Treatment, Peace, Conflict and Resolution.

Immediate past President of the club, Mr Tochi Amalu, said Rotary International was the only non-governmental organistion in the world with over 1.2 million members in over 200 countries of the world that has well planned activities that governs its functions.

The incoming president of the club, Mr Chidi Obiudu, urged the public to emulate the foot print of the body in ensuring a safe and progressive society.

He described education as all encompassing, including teaching children on how to develop healthy hygiene and other acceptable behavioral values.

“We have thought the pupils on how to care for their teeth and other parts of their body and more importantly on how to maintain healthy living by washing hands always,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the school, the headmistress, Mrs Uche Emeka, commended the Rotary International for the worthy donations, assuring judicious use of the material.