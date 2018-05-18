Rotary International on Maternal and Child Health Project says it is partnering the Federal Government to collate data on maternal and infant mortality in hospitals across the country through electronic programming.

The National Coordinator, Prof. Emmanuel Lufadeju, stated this on Friday in Kaduna while briefing newsmen on the electronic programming which he says would help government in planning and budgeting.

He said they have been working on the project for the past 20 years with the aim of reducing maternal and infant mortality.

Lufadeju said they would create awareness to the public through the programme and assist hospitals with equipment and infrastructure.

According to him, the group has succeeded in reducing maternal death by 50 per cent and infant mortality by 25 per cent through the project.

He said: “We are presently working in 80 hospitals in eight states of the federation. We are engaged in public awareness campaign, counseling and training of hospital personnel.”

He listed the states as Kaduna, Kano, FCT, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Ondo and Osun.

Ludafeju said: “We are going to partner the Federal Government to extend the project to all secondary hospitals in the 36 states of the federation.”

The coordinator disclosed that Rotary is working with 10 primary hospitals in Kaduna state, and plans to cover 31 secondary hospitals in the state.

He noted that Nigeria’s maternal mortality rate stood at 500 deaths for every 100,000 births, hence the need for the public awareness.

He said: “Our project works on quality assurance which involves assisting hospitals to look at their process, quality of structure, building and equipment. We also monitor how women are received when they go to access health care.”

Lufadeju advised women to ensure they deliver in hospitals as well as undergo antenatal care and eat nutritious meals.

NAN reports that the group is presently working in 10 primary hospitals in Kaduna state, including Dabo Lere Memorial Hospital, General Hospital Kachia, General Hospital Kawo, and General Hospital Makarfi.