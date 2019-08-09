<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria National Polio Plus Committee of the Rotary International and Oyo State government have met to evolve strategies for the eradication of polio in the state.

Mr. Yinka Babalola, the leader of the delegation, said the team was on an advocacy visit to Governor Seyi Makinde to bring to his attention, issues concerning polio eradication.

According to him, eradicating polio worldwide was a Rotary-driven initiative, and the organisation is committed to making every child polio-free globally.

Babalola hinted that the geographical spread of polio has reduced to only Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria. He said Nigeria was close to totally eradicating the disease, stressing that it was moving toward the end of the epidemic.

He, however, warned stakeholders not to relent in the battle against polio.

Dr. Tunji Funsho, a member of the delegation, urged the government to be more committed toward polio eradication. “Oyo State has not recorded any case of polio for 10 years, but there are risks. The risk is that Oyo is surrounded by states with issues of vaccines deprived polio still paralysing children.

“That is why it is good to tighten security as far as polio eradication is concerned through strengthening routine polio immunisation,” he said.

Governor Makinde assured the delegation that his government was committed to polio eradication as well as adequate health care delivery. He promised that counterpart funding and other support would be given attention.