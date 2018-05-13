The representative of Rotary International President, Mary Beth Selene, is in Nigeria to mobilise financial support for polio eradication.

Selene, a member of Rotary Club of Madison West Towne – Middleton, Wisconsin, United States, said the new intervention is part of the global confidence that polio can be eradicated in Nigeria.

Speaking on arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos, the emissary explained that the yearly visit of the Rotary International President’s representative is to commemorate humanitarian activities and conference of the Rotary District 9110, Nigeria.

Rotary, she stated, had been in the vanguard of supporting Nigeria to eradicate polio, noting that Nigeria is a year and four months away from being declared polio free country, thereby leading the world in the fight against polio.

According to her, the club would continue to give Nigeria the support it needs financially and morally.

Her words: “Nigeria is a year and four months away from being declared polio free. So, the rest of the world is behind you and we want to support you as much as possible morally and financially. We will give you money and whatever it takes.”

The Chief Host and Governor of Rotary District 9110, Nigeria, Dr. Wale Ogunbadejo, said the representative of the RI President was always present at the District’s yearly conference.

“When you talk about polio, you talk about the foundation. So, our guest knows so much about polio. She is inspiring us to do more for Rotary”.