In continuation of her commitment to combat maternal and perinatal mortality, The Rotary International through the Rotary Action Group for Population and Development (RFPD) initiative combats maternal and perinatal mortality in Okeho, Oyo State. The organization recently organized a One-Day Community Dialogue on Maternal and Child Care, safe pregnancy and safe motherhood campaign.

The project which is sponsored by Rotary Club of Gbagada and District 9110; Rotary club of Mannheim-kurfalz and District 1860, Germany; Rotary club of Hanseong and District 3650, South Korea; and the Rotary Foundation is aimed at achieving a sustainable reduction of maternal and perinatal mortality and morbidity through the implementation of obstetric quality assurance (OQA) and Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR) Guidelines in 15 selected hospitals in the three states of Lagos. Ogun and Oyo states

Speaking at the event, the Host Project Contact, PDG Adeniji Raji told the participants that maternal and child mortality has become a global concern and the Rotary Action Group for Population and Development and other Rotary clubs have decided to take on the challenge of educating women and mothers on the need to take adequate health measures in reducing the mortality rate which is currently alarmingly high. About 68,000 women die during childbirth due to avoidable circumstances.





In his Royal support of the initiative, the Onjo of Okeho, Oba Rafiu Osuolale Mustapha, Adeiitan II appreciated the Rotarian Action Group for Population and Development for bringing such a laudable programme to his community. In his words, “The Rotarian Action Group for Population and Development has identified a major challenge for women in Nigeria and they have made a wise decision to tackle it headlong like they did for the dreaded Polio which was endemic then and today, it has become history in Nigeria.”

“They have embarked on the journey to reducing maternal and child mortality in the country through the engagement of various stakeholders in the healthcare industry and we know that their efforts will definitely bring an end to this scourge. I urge all the women present to take heeds to all the warnings and advises given at this forum and engage health professionals periodically,” he added.

The women and men there were educated on nutrition in pregnancy; the danger signs during pregnancy and childbirth; the support for breastfeeding mothers, post-natal care and family planning.

The well attended event had PP Adedokun Adeyemo, Rotary Club of Oyo Metro and Oyo state project Chairman; PDG Yomi Adewunmi, Project Coordinator, MCHP; Ms Christiana Odunlade, Project Midwife; HRM Oba Rafiu Osuolale Mustapha, Adeiitan II, Onjo of Okeho; members of Onjo-in-Council; Medical health professionals and over 80 women and men made up of Traditional Birth Attendants, pregnant women, Local Government Chairman; Market women leaders and other community leaders.