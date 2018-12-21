The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Thursday, sworn in Rose Orianran-Anthony as its new secretary.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Secretary to the Commission was held at the Conference Room, INEC Head Quarters in Abuja.

Orianran-Anthony’s appointment was earlier announced in a statement by the national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye on December 6.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission at its weekly regular meeting held today has approved the appointment of Mrs. Rose Orianran-Anthony as Secretary to the Commission for a four-year term with effect from 6th December 2018,” Okoye said.

Orianran-Anthony hails from Edo State, holds a degree in Language Arts from Ahmadu Bello University and a Master’s degree in Public Communications and Public Relations from the University of Westminster, London.

She has spent 28 years at the commission, serving in various capacities including as public affairs officer, INEC website content manager and head of civil society liaison, before her promotion as director and subsequent posting as administrative secretary in Delta state.