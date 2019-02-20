



Mrs Omolara Adagunodo, the Managing Director, Jumia Hotels and Flight Services, says many Nigerian couples are ignorant of the existence of exotic honeymoon locations in the country.

Adagunodo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos that couples did not necessarily have to travel out of the country in search of excitement, fun and recreation during their honeymoon.

She said the available exotic honeymoon locations were capable of leaving couples with memorable adventures and spicing up romantic relationships.

According to her, most of the fascinating activities couples look forward to enjoying are also available in most resorts and recreational sites in the nation.

She listed such activities as swimming, boat cruising, fishing, landscape viewing, observing natural wonders of rock formations, hiking, golfing, bird watching, horseback riding, video games and more.

”We have the Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort in Ekiti where we have the meeting point of warm and cold springs, Epe Resort and Spa in Lagos State and Rojenny Tourists Village in Anambra State.

”Also the Whispering Palms Resorts in Badagry is known for the ultimate pleasure and real romantic experience it offers newlyweds, Le Meridien Ibom Golf Resort in Akwa Ibom, La Campagne Tropicana in Lagos, Obudu Mountain Resort in Cross River.

”These and more will offer honeymooners the best of luxury and romance they can ever imagine,” she said.

Adagunodo said with her experience in the travels and tours industry, she had endless list of places couples could visit during their honeymoon or when marking their wedding anniversary.

She said that most of these honeymoon locations were with resorts sited in the natural setting, surrounded by lush green vegetation and traditional African styled huts or chalets where couples could lodge.

”Nigerians generally are hospitable, accommodating and friendly. In Ogun State, we have Hubert Ogunde Museum, Olumo Rock, the tie and dye pit and lots of beautiful resorts where couples could go for sight seeing.

”This is applicable to other states in the country where couples can see peoples’ culture, heritage sites, crafts, arts and more.

”In Lagos State, we have the Lekki Conservative Centre, Epe Fish Market and a whole lot more.

”Nigeria is greatly endowed with natural tourists sites unlike those in the international communities which are artificially created; this makes our sites more attractive,” she said.

The Jumia Travels boss urged the Federal Government to work on proper maintenance of most of the nation’s heritage sites to attract international tourists.

She called on Nigerians to explore the various tourists’ sites within the country to boost the nation’s internally generated revenue.