Global pharmaceutical company Roche has tasked stakeholders across Nigeria’s health sector to commit more to the plights of cancer patients.

The pharmaceutical company said that the best way Nigeria could make this year’s World Cancer Day count is to encourage every Nigerian to care for people suffering from cancer.

Country Manager, Roche Nigeria, Ladi Hammed, who made the call in commemoration of 2020 World Cancer day, promised that his company was ready to partner both government and other good spirited Nigerians to ensure the cancer scourge is minimised in the country.

He said Roche Nigeria has consistently invested in research, development and capacity building to ensure that women with breast cancer, which is the most common cause of cancer death in Nigeria, are properly diagnosed and treated.





He said: “In Nigeria, we have over 38,000 female deaths and over 30,000 male deaths to different forms of cancer led by breast and cervical for women, prostate, and liver for men. “Risk factors include smoking, significant alcohol consumption, physical inactivity, and obesity. While government prioritization and policy direction have clearly improved in the past year and we applaud this development at all levels, there is still more to be done and it will take the collective effort of all stakeholders.

“Notably, most patients need support in the form of reimbursement or funding for their care. This cannot be left to the individual families and their savings alone”.

He added that Roche is a willing partner in this aim and would welcome the opportunity for engagement on behalf of Nigerian cancer parents.

He said that “this year’s world cancer day has provided the opportunity to renew the collective commitment to fight the scourge as a community and as a nation because no matter what has been done before,

we realize that it is not enough as the number of sufferers has not reduced and their pain has not gone away”.