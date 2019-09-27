<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Rochas Foundation has extended scholarship to 899 indigent students in Plateau as fulfillment of the foundation’s vision to make education accessible to every African child regardless of tribe and religion.

Mr Ifeoluwa Ayodele, Principal of Rochas Foundation College in Jos, disclosed this in an event to mark the birthday of the founder of the foundation, Chief Rochas Okorocha, on Friday.

Newsmen report that the foundation which operates free education, maintains 12 secondary schools in the six-geopolitical zones of the country.

Ayodele said the beneficiaries who constituted the current population of the college were mostly orphans and children from poor backgrounds.

He said the birthday celebration was to appreciate Okorocha who had so far extended free education to 12 of his colleges in the six geopolitical zones.

He noted that the former governor of Imo State had equally impacted the lives of more than 21,000 children in his display of rare benevolence.

“Rochas has been able to carve a niche in Nigeria by sponsoring 3,000 graduates and undergraduates from different universities across the world.

“The foundation pays for the Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE), for the students and also the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME),’’ he said.

Ayodele also said the school excelled in the last SSCE where the head girl broke the record of result by obtaining 6As, 2B2s and one B3, in the external examination.

He noted that the head girl of the school also secured 291 in her UTME result.