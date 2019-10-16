<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Elders of the Isiagu community in the Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Tuesday, said incessant robberies in the area had made their children to join cults in order to combat the menace.

Speaking with journalists, the elders alleged that the robbers were being sponsored by prominent men in the community under the pretext of a leadership tussle.

In their separate speeches, Messrs Ifeatu Ezeugo, Nnebedum Samuel and Ifeanyi Okeke called on law enforcement agencies as well as the state and federal governments to save them from sleepless nights occasioned by criminal activities.

Ezeugo stated, “The ugly trend, which has continued unabated in the community, has forced some of our children to join cults so as to defend themselves and the community.

“The people robbing the community are from here, but are being sponsored by prominent men in Isiagu on the pretext of a leadership tussle. The Isiagu community has being in this ugly situation for over six years now; no development.

“Our children in the Diaspora no longer come home due to the fear of being attacked by cultists or armed robbers.”

Ezeugo explained that many lock-up shops were being burgled by the suspected robbers with sophisticated weapons, which they easily use to break the gates of buildings and shops.

It was gathered that the community had been invaded and had recorded vandalism of transformers and burglaries, among others.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, said no such complaints had been reported to the police.