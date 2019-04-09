<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following Monday bloody bank robbery in Ido-ani, Ose local government area of Ondo state which claimed seven lives, economic activities of the neighbouring Akoko area was on Tuesday grounded.

All commercial banks in the four local governments especially Ikare-Akoko, the nerve centre,were shut down to customers.

Many people who came for bank transactions waited endlessly before they returned home with regrets.

A senior bank official who spoke in confidence recalled Monday’s attack in Idoani where many lives were lost and substantial amount of money carted away.

He noted that security report had not been very favorable for operation of banks in the vicinity, stressing that they would not transact business unless adequate security was guaranteed.

A customer who came from Akunu-Akoko, Micheal Bello and another one from Irun-Akoko, Mrs Ronke Ademulegun said they were not aware of the robbery at Idoani before coming to the banks, stressing that they would remain stranded in Ikare-Akoko, since they could not get the means of returning to their respective towns because of closure of banks.

Efforts to speak with Ikare Akoko Police Area Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Razak Rauf on this development failed.