Suspected armed robbers have reportedly killed a security man guarding a mega station of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, located along Akure-Owo Expressway, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

It was gathered that the deceased who was identified as Moses was killed on early Monday morning while on duty.

According to a source, the hoodlums gained entry into the filling station and attacked the security man as he was said to have been macheted before being shot to death by the hoodlums

The source said, ” We noticed that after killing the guard, the armed robbers forcefully gained entry into the main offices of the petrol station by destroying a burglar-proof and some iron doors.”

However, the amount stolen by the robbers was not disclosed but it was gathered that some items at the administrative office of the petrol station, included a CCTV were destroyed.

One of the fuel attendants at the station, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the incident was shocking to the members of staff of the station.

He said, “We just came to work as usual this morning (Monday), only for us to see that some people have burgled our filling station by forcefully gaining entry.

“We also noticed blood by the side of the station and saw the security guard had already died while his torchlight was on, so, we quickly raised the alarm. The robbers broke the office of the manager and destroyed the things inside the place. While looking for money, they ransacked everywhere in the office.”

A resident of the area who identified himself as Ige also said the bandits must have entered silently into the premises of the petrol station to carry out the criminal act because there was no sound of gunshots.

“It was surprising for us to wake up this morning (Monday) to find out that they robbed the NNPC filling station and killed one of the night guards on duty. The operation must have been carried out silently because we didn’t hear any sound of gunshots or cry of the night guard or sound of burgling during the operation.”

In reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo State, Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, said the command had begun an investigation into the matter.

The body of the deceased was said to have been deposited at the Ondo State Specialists’ Hospital, Akure, by the policemen.