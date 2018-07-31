President Muhammadu Buhari has been commended for Federal Government’s release of N37.95 billion to Anambra state as refund for the construction of federal roads and other federal projects.

This is even as the Senator representing Anambra South in the National Assembly, Sen. Andy Uba, has was commended for his role in facilitating the refund.

The Coalition of Anambra Youth For Buhari (CAYB) in a statement issued by its Chairman, Martin Chukwu, said that the role of Uba was commendable as the money would go a long way in improving the living conditions of the people of the state.

He said that the release of the money further demonstrates the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari means well for the people of the region.

“Since the return to democratic rule in 1999, the South East has suffered neglect in the area of road construction and other infrastructural development, despite huge budgetary allocations to the region.

“Ever since President Muhammadu Buhari came on board in 2015, he has demonstrated that he has no negative intentions towards the South-Eastern part of Nigeria as wrongly insinuated.

“With the release of N37.95billion for the rehabilitation of federal roads in Anambra State by the federal government, the Buhari led government has further endeared itself to the youths and people of the state.

“The CAYB wish to assure the president that the youths of the region are ready to give him all the support needed to move the region and the entire nation forward.”

On Andy Uba’s effort towards facilitating the release, Chukwu added that Uba remains the best senator in the history of Anambra state.

He added: “Words alone cannot express our gratitude to Senator Uba for facilitating the release of the funds by the federal government.

“It is on record that the senator remains the best federal lawmaker to have ever come out from Anambra state. His track records through numerous constituency projects are a testament of his goodwill for the people of the state.”

The CAYB further assured the senator that the youths and good people of Anambra South will continue to support him in the years ahead so as to attract more development in the state and the region.