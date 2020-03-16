<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kwara Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has embarked on enlightenment of members of various transport unions in the state on road safety strategies.

The public education included need to understand the process of obtaining or renewing their driving license.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Sector Commander, Mr Jonathan Owoade, and made available to newsmen in Ilorin on Monday.

It said the sector commander held a joint enlightenment meeting with the officials and members of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and National Association of Corporate Transporters (NACT).





According to the statement, Owoade said that the meeting was in line with the stakeholders’ engagement and collaboration agenda of the FRSC.

“The need for obtaining national driver’s license by taxi and commercial vehicle drivers.

“Speeding, wrongful overtaking and indiscriminate parking of commercial vehicles are of great concerns to us at the FRSC, hence the need for the joint meeting,” he said.

He also charged the participants on the need for positive attitudinal change on the road, and imbibing a good and better road culture to eradicate road traffic crashes.

Owoade cautioned against overloading and carrying two passengers in the front seat of a vehicle.

The sector commander further urged road users, both motorists and pedestrians, to obey traffic rules and regulations in order to stay alive, said the statement.