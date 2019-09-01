<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Seven states are currently not represented in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, it was learnt.

A source at the RMAFC also informed newsmen that commissioners representing six of the seven states whose tenure elapsed between July 11 and August 2, 2015 had not been replaced.

The seven affected states are Taraba, Adamawa, Borno, Imo, Kaduna, Bayelsa and Sokoto.

The appointment of commissioners who represent the states in the RMAFC runs for a period of four years, which makes up a term.

The appointment can be renewed at the end of the first four-year term, but the renewal is not automatic, according to the laws regulating the commission.

The President makes the appointments, with nomination by the states.

It was learnt that the Bayelsa, Kaduna and Taraba commissioners could have their appointment renewed, having only finished out the first four years, those from Imo, Sokoto, Borno and Adamawa have completed their second and final terms.

The concerned commissioners are Umaru Abagana, Borno; Emmanuel Balyala, Adamawa; Yakubu Tuktur, Taraba; Ken Kayama, Bayelsa; Chris Anyanwu, Imo; Aliyu Mohammed, Sokoto, and James Bulus, Kaduna.