The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) says the nation lost about $21 billion in revenue in the last 20 years to non-review of Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs).

Acting Chairman of RMAFC, Shettima Abba-Gana, said this in a statement issued by Ibrahim Mohammed, Spokesperson for the commission, on Thursday in Abuja.

Abba-Gana commended the Federal Government on the approval given by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to enable it undertake a review of all PSCs between it and its various partners to reflect the current realities in the industry.

Abba-Gana described the move as a welcome development.

“As the commission that has the constitutional responsibility of monitoring revenue accruals into and disbursement of revenue from the Federation Account, we have been consistently calling for the review of these contracts for the past seven years.

“These contracts had not been reviewed nine years after both conditions stipulated in the relevant provision of the Act have lapsed.”

The statement recalled that the commission had earlier supported the proposed review of the PSCs approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its meeting held on Dec. 13, 2017.

It would be recalled that Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, recently announced that the government had approved steps to amend Section 17 of the Deep Offshore and Inland basin Production Sharing Contracts Act, 1999.

“It specifically provides that the 1993 PSCs should be reviewed once the price of crude oil exceeds $20 per barrel or 15 years after the contracts, which is 2008.

“To this end, the commission advised that government should take appropriate steps to ensure the review of these agreements with due diligence.”

According to Abba-Gana, in April 2016, the commission drew the attention of government to the fact that three main contract types namely Joint Venture, Production Sharing and Service Contracts are in use in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

“Having carefully examined the fiscal terms of each contract and the associated revenue inflow into the federation account therefore, the commission lamented that the PSCs as represented by the 1993 PSCs which should have been renegotiated as far back as 2008 has yet to be done.

“This caused the federation revenue losses due to the unfavourable terms of the contracts.”

Abba-Gana, however, advised the Federal Government to restore production in Joint Venture Contract (JVC), to previous level of approximately 108 million barrels per day.

He also requested that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) should increase Nigeria’s quota because of the country’s population.

He added that the JVC makes the highest contribution to the federation account compared to other revenue streams.

RMAFC was established to monitor accruals into and disbursement of revenue from the federation account, review from time to time the revenue allocation formula and principles in operation to ensure conformity with changing realities.

Meanwhile, Alex Okoh, Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), says about N550 billion was realised from the privatisation of some of Federal Government’s 142 assets that had been privatised or commercialised.

He said this on Thursday in Abuja at a news conference on the organisation’s work plan and other initiatives for 2018.

Okoh added that Nigeria made $7.8 billion as Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) from privatisation and commercialisation of 53 enterprises in the past 18 years.

He, however, said that not all the reforms translated into a sale or cash.

“For the assets that are just commercialised and not sold, we will not see proceed figure as some were commercialised while some were concessioned.”

According to him, about 37 percent of the enterprises that have been privatised or commercialised are not doing extremely well.

This, he noted, was due to macro-economic issues, fiscal problems and other issues.

He said discordant policies fundamentally affect industries, adding that access to capital, especially debt to drive the working operations on a daily basis are priced out of the profitability framework of the enterprises.

“We are not abandoning these enterprises but looking at how to address the issues that are affecting effective performance of the enterprises.

“I believe that if those enterprises were not privatised, they would have still been in the same problem, so it is not the privatisation that caused the non-performance but the business environment both from the macro perspective and the micro issues,’’ he said.

On the challenges in the power sector privatisation, Okoh said there was an on-going review of the gaps in the sector.

He said that the review was essentially aimed at addressing the fundamental flaws, which includes issues around enumeration of the customers.

The director-general said enumeration and metering should address the issue of pricing and revenues in the system.

According to him, the Power Sector Recovery Plan (PSRP) provides some kind of counterpart funding of one billion dollars from the World Bank to help in the provision of some of the needed assets.